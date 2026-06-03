Smith, Fréchette tout closer Alberta-Quebec ties on trade, autonomy

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Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Quebec Premier Christine Fréchette signalled a warming of relations Wednesday, where they highlighted opportunities for deeper economic cooperation and shared approaches to provincial autonomy.

Meeting at the National Assembly in Quebec City, the two leaders struck a collegial tone despite a history of political differences between their provinces.

“I’m so delighted to be here to have this conversation about renewing our great friendship between Alberta and Quebec,” Smith said.

View image in full screen Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, left, is greeted by Quebec Premier Christine Frechette at the PremierÕs office in Quebec City Wednesday, June 3, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Fréchette pointed to the provinces’ complementary economies, as both sides explored ways to strengthen business ties and expand interprovincial trade.

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Smith said Alberta is closely watching legislative developments in Quebec for ideas on asserting provincial jurisdiction, noting both governments are seeking greater autonomy within Canada.

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The meeting comes as sovereignty movements in both provinces look to build momentum. Smith has announced plans for a referendum asking Albertans whether to pursue a future sovereignty vote, while Quebec continues to press Ottawa for increased powers.

2:15 Alberta heading toward separation vote

Smith said Alberta and Quebec have long-standing trade links and can lean on each other amid uncertainty involving the United States, Canada’s largest trading partner.

She suggested the relationship could even earn a nickname, joking about “Que-Berta” or “Alber-Bec.”

“The best way to create resilience is to support each other and to have more trade with each other,” Smith said, adding she was encouraged to see Alberta goods moving through the Port of Quebec.

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Earlier in the day, Smith addressed Quebec business leaders, delivering part of her remarks in French. She later drew parallels between Alberta and Quebec in their dealings with Ottawa.

“Like Quebec, our relationship with the federal government hasn’t always been easy,” she said.

Smith also used the visit to criticize former federal environment minister Steven Guilbeault, who resigned following a new pipeline agreement between Alberta and the Carney government, accusing him of undermining national unity.

“He was the most destructive politician to national unity that we have ever seen,” she said.

Looking ahead, she said Alberta is prepared to increase economic cooperation, including boosting oil and gas production and expanding imports of Quebec-made goods.

Fréchette also met with U.S. Ambassador to Canada Pete Hoekstra, following controversy over his sharing of a social media post suggesting Canada could become the 51st U.S. state.

Both premiers emphasized the need for their provinces’ interests to be represented in ongoing trade discussions with the United States.

–with files from The Canadian Press