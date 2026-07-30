Judicial review request challenges denial of Corb Lund’s ‘Water Not Coal’ petition

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Organizers of a petition to ban new coal mining on the eastern slopes of the Rockies have filed for a judicial review, challenging Elections Alberta’s decision that the petition failed.

Earlier this month, the agency announced that the anti-coal petition led by country singer Corb Lund didn’t gain enough verified signatures to move it forward.

At the time, Lund said roughly 35,000 signatures for the petition were rejected by Elections Alberta and that he had grave concerns about the fairness of the process.

The Water Not Coal petition drive needed almost 178,000 signatures to force Premier Danielle Smith’s government to consider passing a law banning new coal mining or sending it to a provincewide referendum.

In June, Lund delivered what he said were more than enough names to force the issue.

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The review application to Alberta’s Court of King’s Bench argues the decision was unreasonable, procedurally unfair and inconsistent with the purpose of the Citizen Initiative Act.

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Lund says in a statement that more than 200,000 Albertans signed the petition in good faith and they deserve a fair and reasonable process.

“We believe Elections Alberta applied standards that were stricter than the law requires, and that thousands of Albertans were effectively shut out by verification processes that don’t make sense,” he said in the statement Thursday.

“This judicial review is about ensuring that citizens’ voices weren’t lost in technicalities.”

1:58 Corb Lund delivers ‘Water Not Coal’ petition to Elections Alberta

The elections agency said when it did random checks on the authenticity of names, statistical sampling led them to estimate 172,000 were verified, causing the petition to fail.

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The judicial review request is asking the court to set aside the decision, declare the petition successful or return the matter to Elections Alberta for reconsideration.

Elections Alberta has said its verification process was rigorous and cited unconfirmed voter information as reasons for rejecting signatures.

The agency was not immediately available Thursday for comment.