Toronto offers free ferry tickets ‘in celebration of waterfront victory’

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Toronto is offering free island ferry tickets for kids and seniors this August “to thank Torontonians for making their voices heard and celebrate the waterfront victory,” according to a statement from the city.

Mayor Olivia Chow submitted the motion as a surprise Thursday as city council wraps up its last session of the summer.

It comes days after Federal Transportation Minister Steven MacKinnon said Ottawa will not support the province’s plans to expand Billy Bishop Airport that “infringe on treasured public spaces.”

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The move rankled the Ford government, which snapped back by threatening to end its support for a proposed federal high-speed rail line slated to slash through southern Ontario.

Chow has been pushing back on the province’s plan to expand the island airport to allow jets since it was announced. After public backlash and Ottawa’s rejection, the plan was brought to a halt earlier this month.

Story continues below advertisement

“Tens of thousands of Torontonians made their voices heard and the federal government listened,” Chow said. “This is one small way to thank them while making it easier for even more Torontonians to visit the island and see why it is such a precious place.”

– With files from Global News’ Colin D’Mello