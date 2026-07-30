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2 comments

  1. Dave
    July 30, 2026 at 1:20 pm

    Chow grandstanding as usual

  2. Anonymous
    July 30, 2026 at 1:01 pm

    I live on the waterfront. It is a concrete jungle full of condos, noise from the Gardiner and from supedup cars racing on our streets all hours of the night.
    The airport is the one major convenience. Its been here longer than all of us, and it will expand and grow just as the city has grown.

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Politics

Toronto offers free ferry tickets ‘in celebration of waterfront victory’

By Trevor Popoff Global News
Posted July 30, 2026 12:51 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Toronto’s Mayor asks for city land back after Billy Bishop Rejection'
Toronto’s Mayor asks for city land back after Billy Bishop Rejection
RELATED: Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow is formally requesting the province return the land expropriated for its failed bid to expand Billy Bishop Airport.
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The City of Toronto is offering free island ferry tickets for kids and seniors this August “to thank Torontonians for making their voices heard and celebrate the waterfront victory,” according to a statement from the city.

Mayor Olivia Chow submitted the motion as a surprise Thursday as   city council wraps up its last session of the summer.

It comes days after Federal Transportation Minister Steven MacKinnon said Ottawa will not support the province’s plans to expand Billy Bishop Airport that “infringe on treasured public spaces.”

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The move rankled the Ford government, which snapped back by threatening to end its support for a proposed federal high-speed rail line slated to slash through southern Ontario.

Chow has been pushing back on the province’s plan to expand the island airport to allow jets since it was announced. After public backlash and Ottawa’s rejection, the plan was brought to a halt earlier this month.

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“Tens of thousands of Torontonians made their voices heard and the federal government listened,” Chow said. “This is one small way to thank them while making it easier for even more Torontonians to visit the island and see why it is such a precious place.”

– With files from Global News’ Colin D’Mello

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