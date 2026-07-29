Ford escalates fight over Toronto Island airport, threatens support for rail project

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The Ford government is escalating its infrastructure fight with Ottawa, threatening to rescind support for a federal high-speed rail line after the Carney government said it would block the expansion of Toronto’s island airport.

The tension now places Premier Doug Ford in a multi-planed fight that pits his government against Prime Minister Mark Carney, Toronto’s mayor and thousands of waterfront residents who pushed back on the expansion plans.

Days after Federal Transportation Minister Steven MacKinnon said the federal government will not pursue any plans that “infringe on treasured public spaces,” the Ford government fired back, chastising the federal government for giving into a “fringe group” of Toronto residents who opposed the province’s plans.

“If Prime Minister Carney and his team want to … if this is how they’re going to treat bigger projects, I don’t think you’ll get much built.”

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One day later, after the Toronto Star reported that Ford and Carney struck an informal deal on supporting each other’s infrastructure projects, the province began casting doubts on the federal government’s Alto high-speed rail line project.

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“Public confidence in major infrastructure projects depends on meaningful consultation. In the case of ALTO, too many questions remain unanswered,” read a statement from 11 members of the Progressive Conservative caucus who represent eastern Ontario ridings which the rail line would cut through.

“If ALTO is to proceed, local voices impacted by this project deserve to see their feedback reflected in the project’s planning, route selection and delivery. The federal government must ensure that any potential future rail project minimizes impacts on farmland and is supported by the people affected.

“We will continue to stand with our municipalities, farmers, landowners, and residents.”

Asked about the statement, MacKinnon said Ottawa will work with Ontario and Quebec on the proposed Alto route and said the government will remain “sensitive” to concerns from the public and politicians.

“I’m very confident, as we move on, not that there won’t be controversy, not that there won’t be concerns, but that this is a project that makes Canadians dream, that will improve their lives,” MacKinnon said.

Still, Sarkaria said the province will continue to pursue the expansion and has “no intention to repeal” the legislation that allowed the province to expropriate lands from Toronto and replaced the city’s position in a tripartite agreement that oversees the operations of the airport.

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Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow pushed back on the province’s position and said the current state of affairs is clear.

“Ultimately, who makes the final decision, the federal government and they’ve said no,” Chow said.

“The province can imagine whatever they want to… but for us, it’s a no because the people have spoken.”