Nova Scotia Liberals drop challenge to Tories’ gift card handouts during election

Nova Scotia’s Liberal Party says it is dropping a legal challenge about the distribution of Tim Hortons gift cards by the campaign of a Progressive Conservative candidate in last month’s provincial election.

The Liberals had asked the Nova Scotia Supreme Court to declare that the gift card handouts to potential voters in the Lunenburg riding constituted a “corrupt practice” under the province’s Elections Act.

The campaign manager for Tory candidate Susan Corkum-Greek resigned after admitting that he had handed out 25 gift cards worth $2.07 each at a Tim Hortons drive-thru while Corkum-Greek greeted people as they exited the coffee chain.

In an emailed statement, Liberal Party president Margaret Miller said her party’s legal case is over.

“The Nova Scotia Liberal Party will not pursue the case in Lunenburg any further,” Miller said. “While concerns were raised by members of the community, we believe it is the role of Elections Nova Scotia to investigate and address any potential violations of the Elections Act. Voters made their choice in the last election, and we respect their decision.”

Corkum-Greek, the former economic development minister, easily won the Lunenburg riding as the Progressive Conservatives captured 43 of the legislature’s 55 seats in the Nov. 26 election. However, she was one of two ministers whom Premier Tim Houston dropped from his cabinet last week.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Houston said he was glad the Liberals aren’t pursuing their challenge.

“It’s good news, it was the right decision,” Houston said. “It was just a volunteer doing what they thought was right and made a mistake, possibly. The case should have been dropped and I’m glad it was dropped.”

The premier added that the case had no bearing on his decision to remove Corkum-Greek from cabinet.

When asked Monday for an update on the status of the investigation, a spokeswoman for Elections Nova Scotia said the agency had not yet received official notification that the legal case would not proceed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 16, 2024.