Nova Scotia election 2024: Find your riding, local candidates

Ahead of the Nova Scotia election on Nov. 26, Global News has profiled all 55 ridings in the province so you can find your riding, learn more about the local candidates and see how your riding has voted in past elections.
Use the lookup tool below to find your Nova Scotia riding before you head to the polls on Nov. 26.
List of all Nova Scotia ridings in the 2024 election
Annapolis
Antigonish
Argyle
Bedford Basin
Bedford South
Cape Breton Centre-Whitney Pier
Cape Breton East
Chester-St. Margaret’s
Clare
Clayton Park West
Colchester North
Colchester-Musquodoboit Valley
Cole Harbour
Cole Harbour-Dartmouth
Cumberland North
Cumberland South
Dartmouth East
Dartmouth North
Dartmouth South
Digby-Annapolis
Eastern Passage
Eastern Shore
Fairview-Clayton Park
Glace Bay-Dominion
Guysborough-Tracadie
Halifax Armdale
Halifax Atlantic
Halifax Chebucto
Halifax Citadel-Sable Island
Halifax Needham
Hammonds Plains-Lucasville
Hants East
Hants West
Inverness
Kings North
Kings South
Kings West
Lunenburg
Lunenburg West
Northside-Westmount
Pictou Centre
Pictou East
Pictou West
Preston
Queens
Richmond
Sackville-Cobequid
Sackville-Uniacke
Shelburne
Sydney-Membertou
Timberlea-Prospect
Truro-Bible Hill-Millbrook-Salmon River
Victoria-The Lakes
Waverley-Fall River-Beaver Bank
Yarmouth
