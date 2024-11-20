Nova Scotia election 2024: Kings South

Send this page to someone via email

Kings South is a provincial electoral district located in mainland Nova Scotia. This riding is currently represented by Liberal MLA Keith Irving who first took office in 2013. Irving collected 4,049 votes, winning 44.11 per cent of the vote in the 2021 Nova Scotia provincial election.

Irving announced in July that he would not be running in the upcoming election.

Voters will decide who will represent Kings South during the upcoming provincial election on Nov. 26, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.