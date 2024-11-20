Nova Scotia election 2024: Halifax Atlantic

See more sharing options

Halifax Atlantic is a provincial electoral district located in metro Halifax Nova Scotia. This riding is currently represented by Progressive Conservative MLA Brendan Maguire who first took office in 2013 as a member of the Nova Scotia Liberal Party.

Maguire collected 4,213 votes, winning 55.22 per cent of the vote as a Liberal candidate in the 2021 Nova Scotia provincial election.

On Feb. 22, 2024, Maguire crossed the floor to join Tim Houston’s PC Party. He was appointed Community Services Minister.

Voters will decide who will represent Halifax Atlantic during the upcoming provincial election on Nov. 26, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.