Politics

Nova Scotia election 2024: Halifax Atlantic

By The Staff Global News
Posted November 20, 2024 8:00 pm
Registered candidates
  • Brendan Maguire
    Brendan Maguire
    Progressive Conservative
    Incumbent
  • Phil Chisholm
    Phil Chisholm
    Liberal
  • Cathy Cervin
    Cathy Cervin
    New Democratic Party
  • Gadfly Stratton
    Gadfly Stratton
    Green Party
Halifax Atlantic is a provincial electoral district located in metro Halifax Nova Scotia. This riding is currently represented by Progressive Conservative MLA Brendan Maguire who first took office in 2013 as a member of the Nova Scotia Liberal Party.

Maguire collected 4,213 votes, winning 55.22 per cent of the vote as a Liberal candidate in the 2021 Nova Scotia provincial election.

On Feb. 22, 2024, Maguire crossed the floor to join Tim Houston’s PC Party. He was appointed Community Services Minister.

Voters will decide who will represent Halifax Atlantic during the upcoming provincial election on Nov. 26, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.

