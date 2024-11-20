Nova Scotia election 2024: Inverness

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Inverness is a provincial electoral district located in Cape Breton Nova Scotia. This riding is currently represented by Progressive Conservative MLA Allan MacMaster who first took office in a 2009 byelection. MacMaster collected 4,833 votes, winning 55.85 per cent of the vote in the 2021 Nova Scotia provincial election.

MacMaster resigned from cabinet in October to seek the federal Conservative nomination for Cape Breton-Canso-Antigonish.

Voters will decide who will represent Inverness during the upcoming provincial election on Nov. 26, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.