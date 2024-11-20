Nova Scotia election 2024: Sackville-Cobequid

Send this page to someone via email

Sackville-Cobequid is a provincial electoral district located in metro Halifax Nova Scotia. This riding is currently represented by Progressive Conservative MLA Steve Craig who first took office in a 2019 byelection. Craig collected 3,426 votes, winning 43.33 per cent of the vote in the 2021 Nova Scotia provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Sackville-Cobequid during the upcoming provincial election on Nov. 26, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.