Nova Scotia election 2024: Clayton Park West

Clayton Park West is a provincial electoral district located in metro Halifax Nova Scotia. This riding is currently represented by Liberal MLA Rafah DiCostanzo who first took office in 2017. DiCostanzo collected 3,603 votes, winning 47.6 per cent of the vote in the 2021 Nova Scotia provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Clayton Park West during the upcoming provincial election on Nov. 26, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.