Nova Scotia election 2024: Yarmouth

Yarmouth is a provincial electoral district located in mainland Nova Scotia. This riding is currently represented by Liberal MLA and party leader, Zach Churchill, who first took office in 2010. Churchill collected 4,344 votes, winning 56.32 per cent of the vote in the 2021 Nova Scotia provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Yarmouth during the upcoming provincial election on Nov. 26, 2024.

