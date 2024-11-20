Nova Scotia election 2024: Fairview-Clayton Park

Send this page to someone via email

Fairview-Clayton Park is a provincial electoral district located in metro Halifax Nova Scotia. This riding is currently represented by Liberal MLA Patricia Arab who first took office in 2013. Arab collected 2,892 votes, winning 38.51 per cent of the vote in the 2021 Nova Scotia provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Fairview-Clayton Park during the upcoming provincial election on Nov. 26, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.