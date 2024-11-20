Nova Scotia election 2024: Kings West

Send this page to someone via email

Kings West is a provincial electoral district located in mainland Nova Scotia. This riding is currently represented by Progressive Conservative MLA Chris Palmer who first took office in 2021. Palmer collected 4,592 votes, winning 49.45 per cent of the vote in the 2021 Nova Scotia provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Kings West during the upcoming provincial election on Nov. 26, 2024.

