Nova Scotia election 2024: Chester-St. Margaret’s

Send this page to someone via email

Chester-St. Margaret’s is a provincial electoral district located in mainland Nova Scotia. This riding is currently represented by Progressive Conservative MLA Danielle Barkhouse who first took office in 2021. Barkhouse collected 3,788 votes, winning 40.06 per cent of the vote in the 2021 Nova Scotia provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Chester-St. Margaret’s during the upcoming provincial election on Nov. 26, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.