Nova Scotia election 2024: Digby-Annapolis

Send this page to someone via email

Digby-Annapolis is a provincial electoral district located in mainland Nova Scotia. This riding is currently represented by Progressive Conservative MLA Jill Balser who first took office in 2021. Balser collected 2,636 votes, winning 49.55 per cent of the vote in the 2021 Nova Scotia provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Digby-Annapolis during the upcoming provincial election on Nov. 26, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.