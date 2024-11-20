Nova Scotia election 2024: Dartmouth East

Send this page to someone via email

Dartmouth East is a provincial electoral district located in metro Halifax Nova Scotia. This riding is currently represented by Progressive Conservative MLA Tim Halman who first took office in 2017. Halman collected 3,260 votes, winning 38.99 per cent of the vote in the 2021 Nova Scotia provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Dartmouth East during the upcoming provincial election on Nov. 26, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.