Nova Scotia election 2024: Cole Harbour-Dartmouth

By The Staff Global News
Posted November 20, 2024 8:00 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Brad McGowan
    Brad McGowan
    Progressive Conservative
  • Vishal Bhardwaj
    Vishal Bhardwaj
    Liberal
  • Kayley Dixon
    Kayley Dixon
    New Democratic Party
Cole Harbour-Dartmouth is a provincial electoral district located in metro Halifax Nova Scotia. This riding is currently represented by Liberal MLA Lorelei Nicoll who first took office in 2021. Nicoll collected 5,144 votes, winning 52.24 per cent of the vote in the 2021 Nova Scotia provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Cole Harbour-Dartmouth during the upcoming provincial election on Nov. 26, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.

