Nova Scotia election 2024: Cole Harbour-Dartmouth

Cole Harbour-Dartmouth is a provincial electoral district located in metro Halifax Nova Scotia. This riding is currently represented by Liberal MLA Lorelei Nicoll who first took office in 2021. Nicoll collected 5,144 votes, winning 52.24 per cent of the vote in the 2021 Nova Scotia provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Cole Harbour-Dartmouth during the upcoming provincial election on Nov. 26, 2024.

