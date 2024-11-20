Menu

Politics

Nova Scotia election 2024: Cumberland North

By The Staff Global News
Posted November 20, 2024 8:00 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Elizabeth Smith-McCrossin
    Elizabeth Smith-McCrossin
    Independent
    Incumbent
  • Bill Dowe
    Bill Dowe
    Progressive Conservative
  • Kurt Ditner
    Kurt Ditner
    Liberal
  • Tyson Boyd
    Tyson Boyd
    New Democratic Party
Cumberland North is a provincial electoral district located in mainland Nova Scotia. This riding is currently represented by Independent MLA Elizabeth Smith-McCrossin who first took office in 2017 as a Progressive Conservative. She was ousted from the party in June 2021, and ran as an Independent candidate in the 2021 election.

Smith-McCrossin collected 4,235 votes, winning 53.87 per cent of the vote in the 2021 Nova Scotia provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Cumberland North during the upcoming provincial election on Nov. 26, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.

