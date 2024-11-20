Nova Scotia election 2024: Dartmouth South

Send this page to someone via email

Dartmouth South is a provincial electoral district located in metro Halifax Nova Scotia. This riding is currently represented by New Democratic Party MLA and leader, Claudia Chender, who first took office in 2017. Chender collected 4,209 votes, winning 58.13 per cent of the vote in the 2021 Nova Scotia provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Dartmouth South during the upcoming provincial election on Nov. 26, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.