Nova Scotia election 2024: Lunenburg

Lunenburg is a provincial electoral district located in mainland Nova Scotia. This riding is currently represented by Progressive Conservative MLA Susan Corkum-Greek who first took office in 2021. Corkum-Greek collected 3,544 votes, winning 42.01 per cent of the vote in the 2021 Nova Scotia provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Lunenburg during the upcoming provincial election on Nov. 26, 2024.

