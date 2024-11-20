Nova Scotia election 2024: Waverley-Fall River-Beaver Bank

Send this page to someone via email

Waverley-Fall River-Beaver Bank is a provincial electoral district located in metro Halifax Nova Scotia. This riding is currently represented by Progressive Conservative MLA Brian Wong who first took office in 2021. Wong collected 3,938 votes, winning 40.38 per cent of the vote in the 2021 Nova Scotia provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Waverley-Fall River-Beaver Bank during the upcoming provincial election on Nov. 26, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.