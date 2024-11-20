Nova Scotia election 2024: Hammonds Plains-Lucasville

Send this page to someone via email

Hammonds Plains-Lucasville is a provincial electoral district located in metro Halifax Nova Scotia. This riding is currently represented by Liberal MLA Ben Jessome who first took office in 2013. Jessome collected 3,697 votes, winning 46.06 per cent of the vote in the 2021 Nova Scotia provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Hammonds Plains-Lucasville during the upcoming provincial election on Nov. 26, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.