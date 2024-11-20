Nova Scotia election 2024: Kings North

Send this page to someone via email

Kings North is a provincial electoral district located in mainland Nova Scotia. This riding is currently represented by Progressive Conservative MLA John Lohr who first took office in 2013. Lohr collected 3,971 votes, winning 44.7 per cent of the vote in the 2021 Nova Scotia provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Kings North during the upcoming provincial election on Nov. 26, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.