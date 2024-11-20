Menu

Politics

Nova Scotia election 2024: Kings North

By The Staff Global News
Posted November 20, 2024 8:00 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • John Lohr
    John Lohr
    Progressive Conservative
    Incumbent
  • Richelle Brown Redden
    Richelle Brown Redden
    Liberal
  • Gillian Yorke
    Gillian Yorke
    New Democratic Party
  • Dave Lowe
    Dave Lowe
    Green Party
Kings North is a provincial electoral district located in mainland Nova Scotia. This riding is currently represented by Progressive Conservative MLA John Lohr who first took office in 2013. Lohr collected 3,971 votes, winning 44.7 per cent of the vote in the 2021 Nova Scotia provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Kings North during the upcoming provincial election on Nov. 26, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.

