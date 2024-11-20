Nova Scotia election 2024: Richmond

Send this page to someone via email

Richmond is a provincial electoral district located in Cape Breton Nova Scotia. This riding is currently represented by Progressive Conservative MLA Trevor Boudreau who first took office in 2021. Boudreau collected 2,773 votes, winning 50.86 per cent of the vote in the 2021 Nova Scotia provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Richmond during the upcoming provincial election on Nov. 26, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.