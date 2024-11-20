Nova Scotia election 2024: Colchester North

Send this page to someone via email

Colchester North is a provincial electoral district located in mainland Nova Scotia. This riding is currently represented by Progressive Conservative MLA Tom Taggart who first took office in 2021. Taggart collected 4,477 votes, winning 53.18 per cent of the vote in the 2021 Nova Scotia provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Colchester North during the upcoming provincial election on Nov. 26, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.