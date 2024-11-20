Nova Scotia election 2024: Lunenburg West

Send this page to someone via email

Lunenburg West is a provincial electoral district located in mainland Nova Scotia. This riding is currently represented by Progressive Conservative MLA Becky Druhan who first took office in 2021. Druhan collected 4,065 votes, winning 44.42 per cent of the vote in the 2021 Nova Scotia provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Lunenburg West during the upcoming provincial election on Nov. 26, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.