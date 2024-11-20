Nova Scotia election 2024: Cape Breton East

Send this page to someone via email

Cape Breton East is a provincial electoral district located in Cape Breton Nova Scotia. This riding is currently represented by Progressive Conservative MLA Brian Comer who first took office in 2019. Comer collected 3,897 votes, winning 46.27 per cent of the vote in the 2021 Nova Scotia provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Cape Breton East during the upcoming provincial election on Nov. 26, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.