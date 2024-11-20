Nova Scotia election 2024: Colchester-Musquodoboit Valley

Send this page to someone via email

Colchester-Musquodoboit Valley is a provincial electoral district located in mainland Nova Scotia. This riding is currently represented by Progressive Conservative MLA Larry Harrison who first took office in 2013. Harrison collected 4,117 votes, winning 55.13 per cent of the vote in the 2021 Nova Scotia provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Colchester-Musquodoboit Valley during the upcoming provincial election on Nov. 26, 2024.

