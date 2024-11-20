Nova Scotia election 2024: Guysborough-Tracadie

Send this page to someone via email

Guysborough-Tracadie is a provincial electoral district located in mainland Nova Scotia. This riding is currently represented by Progressive Conservative MLA Greg Morrow who first took office in 2021. Morrow collected 3,281 votes, winning 63.39 per cent of the vote in the 2021 Nova Scotia provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Guysborough-Tracadie during the upcoming provincial election on Nov. 26, 2024.

