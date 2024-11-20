Menu

Politics

Nova Scotia election 2024: Guysborough-Tracadie

By The Staff Global News
Posted November 20, 2024 8:00 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Greg Morrow
    Greg Morrow
    Progressive Conservative
    Incumbent
  • George Grant
    George Grant
    Liberal
  • Deborah Martinello
    Deborah Martinello
    New Democratic Party
Guysborough-Tracadie is a provincial electoral district located in mainland Nova Scotia. This riding is currently represented by Progressive Conservative MLA Greg Morrow who first took office in 2021. Morrow collected 3,281 votes, winning 63.39 per cent of the vote in the 2021 Nova Scotia provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Guysborough-Tracadie during the upcoming provincial election on Nov. 26, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.

