Nova Scotia election 2024: Pictou Centre

Send this page to someone via email

Pictou Centre is a provincial electoral district located in mainland Nova Scotia. This riding is currently represented by Progressive Conservative MLA Pat Dunn, who has represented the riding from 2006 to 2009, and then 2013 to present. Dunn collected 4,092 votes, winning 55.77 per cent of the vote in the 2021 Nova Scotia provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Pictou Centre during the upcoming provincial election on Nov. 26, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.