Nova Scotia election 2024: Hants West

Hants West is a provincial electoral district located in mainland Nova Scotia. This riding is currently represented by Progressive Conservative MLA Melissa Sheehy-Richard who first took office in 2021. Sheehy-Richard collected 3,968 votes, winning 43.11 per cent of the vote in the 2021 Nova Scotia provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Hants West during the upcoming provincial election on Nov. 26, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.