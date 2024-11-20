Nova Scotia election 2024: Timberlea-Prospect

Send this page to someone via email

Timberlea-Prospect is a provincial electoral district located in metro Halifax Nova Scotia. This riding is currently represented by Liberal MLA Iain Rankin who first took office in 2013 and served as premier from February to August 2021. Rankin collected 5,181 votes, winning 54.38 per cent of the vote in the 2021 Nova Scotia provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Timberlea-Prospect during the upcoming provincial election on Nov. 26, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.