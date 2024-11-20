Menu

Politics

Nova Scotia election 2024: Timberlea-Prospect

The Staff Global News
November 20, 2024
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Trish MacDonald
    Trish MacDonald
    Progressive Conservative
  • Iain Rankin
    Iain Rankin
    Liberal
  • Rose Gillam
    Rose Gillam
    New Democratic Party
  • Jane Matheson
    Jane Matheson
    Green Party
Timberlea-Prospect is a provincial electoral district located in metro Halifax Nova Scotia. This riding is currently represented by Liberal MLA Iain Rankin who first took office in 2013 and served as premier from February to August 2021. Rankin collected 5,181 votes, winning 54.38 per cent of the vote in the 2021 Nova Scotia provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Timberlea-Prospect during the upcoming provincial election on Nov. 26, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.

