Politics

Nova Scotia election 2024: Pictou West

By The Staff Global News
Posted November 20, 2024 8:00 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Marco MacLeod
    Marco MacLeod
    Progressive Conservative
    Incumbent
  • Mary Wooldridge-Elliott
    Mary Wooldridge-Elliott
    Liberal
  • Carol Ferguson
    Carol Ferguson
    New Democratic Party
  • Clare Brett
    Clare Brett
    Green Party
Pictou West is a provincial electoral district located in mainland Nova Scotia. This riding is currently represented by Progressive Conservative MLA Marco MacLeod who first took office in a 2024 byelection.

The seat was previously held by PC MLA Karla MacFarlane, who won in the 2021 election with 63.62 per cent of the vote. MacFarlane, who was the first female Speaker of the House in Nova Scotia, announced her retirement in April 2024. The byelection was held the following month.

Voters will decide who will represent Pictou West during the upcoming provincial election on Nov. 26, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.

