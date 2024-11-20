Nova Scotia election 2024: Pictou West

Send this page to someone via email

Pictou West is a provincial electoral district located in mainland Nova Scotia. This riding is currently represented by Progressive Conservative MLA Marco MacLeod who first took office in a 2024 byelection.

The seat was previously held by PC MLA Karla MacFarlane, who won in the 2021 election with 63.62 per cent of the vote. MacFarlane, who was the first female Speaker of the House in Nova Scotia, announced her retirement in April 2024. The byelection was held the following month.

Voters will decide who will represent Pictou West during the upcoming provincial election on Nov. 26, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.