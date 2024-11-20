Nova Scotia election 2024: Eastern Shore

Send this page to someone via email

Eastern Shore is a provincial electoral district located in mainland Nova Scotia. This riding is currently represented by Progressive Conservative MLA Kent Smith who first took office in 2021. Smith collected 4,264 votes, winning 45.82 per cent of the vote in the 2021 Nova Scotia provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Eastern Shore during the upcoming provincial election on Nov. 26, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.