Nova Scotia election 2024: Halifax Citadel-Sable Island

Halifax Citadel-Sable Island is a provincial electoral district located in metro Halifax Nova Scotia. This riding is currently represented by New Democratic Party MLA Lisa Lachance who first took office in 2021. Lachance collected 3,397 votes, winning 42.31 per cent of the vote in the 2021 Nova Scotia provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Halifax Citadel-Sable Island during the upcoming provincial election on Nov. 26, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.