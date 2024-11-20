Nova Scotia election 2024: Cape Breton Centre-Whitney Pier

Send this page to someone via email

Cape Breton Centre-Whitney Pier is a provincial electoral district located in Cape Breton Nova Scotia. This riding is currently represented by New Democratic Party MLA Kendra Coombes who first took office in 2020. Coombes collected 3,309 votes, winning 42.15 per cent of the vote in the 2021 Nova Scotia provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Cape Breton Centre-Whitney Pier during the upcoming provincial election on Nov. 26, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.