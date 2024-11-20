Menu

Politics

Nova Scotia election 2024: Preston

By The Staff Global News
Posted November 20, 2024 8:00 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Twila Grosse
    Twila Grosse
    Progressive Conservative
    Incumbent
  • Carlo Simmons
    Carlo Simmons
    Liberal
  • C.C. Simmonds
    C.C. Simmonds
    New Democratic Party
  • Andre Anderson
    Andre Anderson
    Green Party
Preston is a provincial electoral district located in metro Halifax Nova Scotia. This riding is currently represented by Progressive Conservative MLA Twila Grosse who first took office in a 2023 byelection.

Liberal Angela Simmonds won the riding in the 2021 Nova Scotia provincial election with 43.38 per cent of the vote. In January 2023, Simmonds announced her resignation effective April 1. The seat was taken by the PCs in the byelection, with the Liberal candidate dropping to third place.

Voters will decide who will represent Preston during the upcoming provincial election on Nov. 26, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.

