Nova Scotia election 2024: Hants East

Hants East is a provincial electoral district located in mainland Nova Scotia. This riding is currently represented by Progressive Conservative MLA John A. MacDonald who first took office in 2021. MacDonald collected 3,328 votes, winning 37.36 per cent of the vote in the 2021 Nova Scotia provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Hants East during the upcoming provincial election on Nov. 26, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.