Politics

Nova Scotia election 2024: Sydney-Membertou

By The Staff Global News
Posted November 20, 2024 8:00 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Derek Mombourquette
    Derek Mombourquette
    Liberal
    Incumbent
  • Brian MacArthur
    Brian MacArthur
    Progressive Conservative
  • Alison Aho
    Alison Aho
    New Democratic Party
  • Steven McGrath
    Steven McGrath
    Green Party
Sydney-Membertou is a provincial electoral district located in Cape Breton Nova Scotia. This riding is currently represented by Liberal MLA Derek Mombourquette who first took office in 2015. Mombourquette collected 4,561 votes, winning 54.27 per cent of the vote in the 2021 Nova Scotia provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Sydney-Membertou during the upcoming provincial election on Nov. 26, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.

