Nova Scotia election 2024: Sydney-Membertou

Send this page to someone via email

Sydney-Membertou is a provincial electoral district located in Cape Breton Nova Scotia. This riding is currently represented by Liberal MLA Derek Mombourquette who first took office in 2015. Mombourquette collected 4,561 votes, winning 54.27 per cent of the vote in the 2021 Nova Scotia provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Sydney-Membertou during the upcoming provincial election on Nov. 26, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.