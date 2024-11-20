Menu

Politics

Nova Scotia election 2024: Halifax Chebucto

By The Staff Global News
Posted November 20, 2024 8:00 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Tonya Malay
    Tonya Malay
    Progressive Conservative
  • Gerard Bray
    Gerard Bray
    Liberal
  • Krista Gallagher
    Krista Gallagher
    New Democratic Party
  • Jonathan Bradet-Legris
    Jonathan Bradet-Legris
    Green Party
Halifax Chebucto is a provincial electoral district located in metro Halifax Nova Scotia. This riding is currently represented by New Democratic Party MLA Gary Burrill who first took office in 2009 in the riding of Colchester-Musquodoboit Valley. He was defeated in the 2013 election, but was elected leader of the party in 2016.

He won the 2017 election in Halifax Chebucto and was re-elected in 2021. Burrill collected 4,009 votes, winning 51.99 per cent of the vote in the 2021 Nova Scotia provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Halifax Chebucto during the upcoming provincial election on Nov. 26, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.

