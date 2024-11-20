Nova Scotia election 2024: Cumberland South

Send this page to someone via email

Cumberland South is a provincial electoral district located in mainland Nova Scotia. This riding is currently represented by Progressive Conservative MLA Tory Rushton who first took office in 2018. Rushton collected 3,900 votes, winning 68.47 per cent of the vote in the 2021 Nova Scotia provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Cumberland South during the upcoming provincial election on Nov. 26, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.