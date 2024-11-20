Nova Scotia election 2024: Shelburne

Send this page to someone via email

Shelburne is a provincial electoral district located in mainland Nova Scotia. This riding is currently represented by Progressive Conservative MLA Nolan Young who first took office in 2021. Young collected 3,905 votes, winning 62.56 per cent of the vote in the 2021 Nova Scotia provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Shelburne during the upcoming provincial election on Nov. 26, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.