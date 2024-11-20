Nova Scotia election 2024: Eastern Passage

Send this page to someone via email

Eastern Passage is a provincial electoral district located in metro Halifax Nova Scotia. This riding is currently represented by Progressive Conservative MLA Barbara Adams who first took office in 2017. Adams collected 2,469 votes, winning 44.82 per cent of the vote in the 2021 Nova Scotia provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Eastern Passage during the upcoming provincial election on Nov. 26, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.