Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Nova Scotia election 2024: Eastern Passage

By The Staff Global News
Posted November 20, 2024 8:00 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Barbara Adams
    Barbara Adams
    Progressive Conservative
    Incumbent
  • Chris Peters
    Chris Peters
    Liberal
  • Tammy Jakeman
    Tammy Jakeman
    Independent
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Eastern Passage is a provincial electoral district located in metro Halifax Nova Scotia. This riding is currently represented by Progressive Conservative MLA Barbara Adams who first took office in 2017. Adams collected 2,469 votes, winning 44.82 per cent of the vote in the 2021 Nova Scotia provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Eastern Passage during the upcoming provincial election on Nov. 26, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices