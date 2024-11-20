Menu

Politics

Nova Scotia election 2024: Northside-Westmount

By The Staff Global News
Posted November 20, 2024 8:00 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Fred Tilley
    Fred Tilley
    Progressive Conservative
    Incumbent
  • Danny Laffin
    Danny Laffin
    Liberal
  • Katelyn Armstrong
    Katelyn Armstrong
    New Democratic Party
Northside-Westmount is a provincial electoral district located in Cape Breton Nova Scotia. This riding is currently represented by Progressive Conservative MLA Fred Tilley who first took office in 2021 as a member of the Nova Scotia Liberal Party.

Tilley collected 4,030 votes, winning 46.86 per cent of the vote as a Liberal candidate in the 2021 Nova Scotia provincial election.

Tilley crossed the floor in October 2024 to join the governing PCs.

Voters will decide who will represent Northside-Westmount during the upcoming provincial election on Nov. 26, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.

