Nova Scotia election 2024: Sackville-Uniacke

Sackville-Uniacke is a provincial electoral district located in metro Halifax Nova Scotia. This riding is currently represented by Progressive Conservative MLA Brad Johns who first took office in 2017. Johns collected 3,104 votes, winning 43.82 per cent of the vote in the 2021 Nova Scotia provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Sackville-Uniacke during the upcoming provincial election on Nov. 26, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.