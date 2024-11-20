Nova Scotia election 2024: Pictou East

Send this page to someone via email

Pictou East is a provincial electoral district located in mainland Nova Scotia. This riding is currently represented by Progressive Conservative MLA and party leader, Tim Houston, who first took office in 2013. Houston collected 4,918 votes, winning 69.68 per cent of the vote in the 2021 Nova Scotia provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Pictou East during the upcoming provincial election on Nov. 26, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.