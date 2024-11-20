Nova Scotia election 2024: Truro-Bible Hill-Millbrook-Salmon River

Send this page to someone via email

Truro-Bible Hill-Millbrook-Salmon River is a provincial electoral district located in mainland Nova Scotia. This riding is currently represented by Progressive Conservative MLA Dave Ritcey who first took office in 2020. Ritcey collected 4,025 votes, winning 47.85 per cent of the vote in the 2021 Nova Scotia provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Truro-Bible Hill-Millbrook-Salmon River during the upcoming provincial election on Nov. 26, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.