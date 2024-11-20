Nova Scotia election 2024: Glace Bay-Dominion

Send this page to someone via email

Glace Bay-Dominion is a provincial electoral district located in Cape Breton Nova Scotia. This riding is currently represented by Progressive Conservative MLA John White who first took office in 2021. White collected 2,754 votes, winning 34.61 per cent of the vote in the 2021 Nova Scotia provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Glace Bay-Dominion during the upcoming provincial election on Nov. 26, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.