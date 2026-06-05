BC Conservatives have narrow lead over BC NDP, new poll finds

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The BC Conservatives now have a narrow lead ahead of the BC NDP, according to a new poll released on Thursday.

Leger’s latest B.C. Pulse Check shows the BC Conservatives leading with 45 per cent of decided voters, followed by the BC NDP at 41 per cent and the BC Greens at 8 per cent.

This is the first time the BC Conservatives hold a narrow lead over the BC NDP since the last provincial election.

Leger states that this points to a more competitive provincial landscape following Kerry-Lynne Findlay’s recent election as the new leader for the BC Conservatives.

Seventy-two per cent of respondents said that they had heard that the BC Conservative Party had a new leader, but only 49 per cent knew that Findlay had won when they were polled two days later.

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Only 26 per cent said they were very or somewhat familiar with her, 28 per cent had heard the name only and 43 per cent had never heard of her before the survey.

4:28 One-on-one with Kerry-Lynne Findlay

Among the most concerning issues facing British Columbians, housing costs and affordability remain the top concern, the poll found.

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Health care comes a close second, with the economy gaining ground as an issue for residents.

Conservative voters are more likely to prioritize the economy, taxes, deficits and crime and public safety, while NDP voters are more likely to mention health care and housing costs.

Eby and Findlay are close on people’s preferred premier, with 30 per cent choosing Eby and 27 per cent choosing Findlay.

Thirteen per cent said none of them, and 19 per cent are not sure.

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On Tuesday morning, Eby was asked about the possibility of a provincial byelection to give Findlay the chance to hold a seat in the legislature.

“I don’t know what Ms. Findlay’s plans are as the new leader of the Conservative Party or if any Conservative candidate is planning on stepping aside so that she can run,” Eby said.

“I’ll stay tuned to see what the plan is. I’ll say that from my perspective, the job that she’s applying for right now looks a lot more like MAGA regional manager than the premier of British Columbia. But I’ll stay tuned and hear what her plans are.”

0:42 David Eby on Kerry-Lynne Findlay

Speaking with Global News on Monday, Findlay said she thinks it is ridiculous to be branded MAGA.

“They are the extremists,” she said.

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“They’re the ideologues. They’re the ones who would rather invest the taxpayer dime on ideology than prosperity for our citizens… I think it’s ridiculous, and I don’t think people buy it.”